AE Wealth Management LLC Has $100.45 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,643 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 41,511 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.1% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $100,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 7,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,453 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in Microsoft by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 509,639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $113,354,000 after purchasing an additional 322,233 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 11,071 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $1,966,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Pritchard Capital raised their target price on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.63.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $244.99 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $245.92. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.42 and a 200 day moving average of $216.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

