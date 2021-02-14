AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 534,111 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 88,267 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.36% of AECOM worth $26,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Harvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in AECOM by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 16,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AECOM by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 374,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after buying an additional 18,182 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $1,423,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AECOM by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 512,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,533,000 after acquiring an additional 39,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

ACM opened at $56.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. AECOM has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $56.80. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.47, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.00.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACM. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

