AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,431 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of AECOM worth $6,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in AECOM by 44.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in AECOM in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $56.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AECOM has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $56.80. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

