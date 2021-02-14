Aeon (AEON) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10,628.00

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000742 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aeon has traded 58.9% higher against the dollar. Aeon has a market capitalization of $5.72 million and approximately $10,628.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.46 or 0.00471116 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000993 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 52.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

