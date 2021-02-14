Aeon Hits Market Capitalization of $5.51 Million (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last week, Aeon has traded 49.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000743 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $5.51 million and approximately $12,537.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $207.16 or 0.00441986 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000930 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000122 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 65% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

