Aeternity Market Cap Hits $79.31 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Aeternity has a market cap of $79.31 million and $66.16 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded up 149.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 66.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 377,043,463 coins and its circulating supply is 331,222,520 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com

Aeternity Coin Trading

