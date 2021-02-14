Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,769,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $380,485,000 after purchasing an additional 110,847 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,941,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,584,000 after purchasing an additional 367,447 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,767,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,398,000 after purchasing an additional 39,925 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,305,000 after purchasing an additional 268,268 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,122,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares during the period.

NYSE A opened at $127.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.50. The company has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $129.34.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,026,573.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,701.

A number of brokerages have commented on A. Cleveland Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. MKM Partners began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.74.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

