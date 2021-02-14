Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of A. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,670,000 after purchasing an additional 650,712 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 23.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,941,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,584,000 after acquiring an additional 367,447 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 175.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 536,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,166,000 after acquiring an additional 341,665 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 30.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,305,000 after acquiring an additional 268,268 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4,795.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 272,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,491,000 after acquiring an additional 266,785 shares during the period.

A stock opened at $127.98 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $129.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.74.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,701.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

