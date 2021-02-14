Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock Holdings Lifted by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,095 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $12,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $843,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $9,925,910.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,026,573.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,701.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on A shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.74.

Shares of A opened at $127.98 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $129.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

