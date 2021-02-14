Agrello (DLT) Market Capitalization Tops $11.59 Million

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 14th. Agrello has a market capitalization of $11.59 million and $2.20 million worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Agrello has traded 42.2% higher against the US dollar. One Agrello token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00067871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $467.17 or 0.00966624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00051170 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,492.09 or 0.05156445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00024883 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00018107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Agrello Token Profile

Agrello (DLT) is a token. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,449,350 tokens. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.id

Buying and Selling Agrello

