AI Doctor (AIDOC) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded 70.7% higher against the dollar. One AI Doctor token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AI Doctor has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $471,235.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor (AIDOC) is a token. It launched on December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 tokens. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

AI Doctor Token Trading

AI Doctor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

