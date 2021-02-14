AidCoin Price Up 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last week, AidCoin has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One AidCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AidCoin has a total market cap of $698,771.81 and $1,086.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00067832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.63 or 0.00937034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006635 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00049923 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,481.73 or 0.05137688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00017793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

About AidCoin

AidCoin (CRYPTO:AID) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 tokens. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin . AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

