Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Short Interest Update

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the January 14th total of 5,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other Air T news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot bought 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,142.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $151,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas John Swenson bought 16,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $305,340.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 60,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,413.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 43,376 shares of company stock valued at $810,662. Insiders own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Air T alerts:

AIRT stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Air T has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $42.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $73.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.