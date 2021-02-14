Airbloc (ABL) Reaches Market Cap of $2.29 Million

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and $36,993.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Airbloc token can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Airbloc has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00069161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.68 or 0.00975264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006717 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00051590 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.13 or 0.05236376 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00025104 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00017952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

