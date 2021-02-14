Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Short Interest Down 38.0% in January

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the January 14th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Shares of AIXXF opened at $20.70 on Friday. Aixtron has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.35.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Germany, the United States, Korea, China, and Taiwan. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

