Akash Network (AKT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.17 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded up 47.9% against the US dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for about $3.41 or 0.00006963 BTC on exchanges. Akash Network has a market cap of $123.03 million and $1.17 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00056748 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.89 or 0.00277779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00092338 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00084374 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00098827 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,591.85 or 0.91145169 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00059388 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 121,268,443 coins and its circulating supply is 36,114,223 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

Buying and Selling Akash Network

Akash Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.