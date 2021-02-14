Akropolis (AKRO) Price Tops $0.0531

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for $0.0531 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 35.5% higher against the dollar. Akropolis has a market cap of $135.28 million and $48.30 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00068381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.71 or 0.00970218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00051808 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,522.73 or 0.05177821 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00025202 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00018025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Akropolis Profile

Akropolis (CRYPTO:AKRO) is a coin. It was first traded on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,548,320,692 coins. The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

