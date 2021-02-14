Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,328.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,830 shares of company stock worth $920,052. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 87.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $57.56 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

