Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Albemarle worth $9,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $164.64 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38.

A number of research firms have commented on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Albemarle from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

