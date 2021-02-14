Alchemy Pay (ACH) Trading 52.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 52.3% against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $15.53 million and $6.77 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00340090 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00107185 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00042909 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,037,987 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

Alchemy Pay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

