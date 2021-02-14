Alchemy Pay Trading 33.7% Higher This Week (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 18% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 33.7% higher against the dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $13.28 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $141.67 or 0.00302249 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00100950 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00058155 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001101 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,037,987 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

Alchemy Pay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.