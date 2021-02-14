Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.69.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AA. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Alcoa alerts:

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,635.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 776.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the period.

Shares of Alcoa stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.66. 3,306,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,486,830. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.25. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $26.20.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.