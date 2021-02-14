Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.69.
A number of research firms have weighed in on AA. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.
In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,635.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Alcoa stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.66. 3,306,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,486,830. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.25. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $26.20.
Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Alcoa Company Profile
Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.
