Aldebaran Financial Inc. Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.2% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,294 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $310,443,000 after purchasing an additional 999,428 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,525,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,025,000 after purchasing an additional 992,575 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,753,000 after purchasing an additional 958,338 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,470,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $243,925,000 after purchasing an additional 809,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $177.16. 2,035,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,801,431. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $129.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zelman & Associates raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. FIG Partners raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

