Aldebaran Financial Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,485 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Value Fund raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,118,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $423,543,000 after buying an additional 673,852 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $576,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,236.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $277,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 271,613 shares of company stock worth $60,652,948. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health stock traded up $9.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $293.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,847,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,917. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.01 and a 1 year high of $299.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.69. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.36 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens downgraded Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.39.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

