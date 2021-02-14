Aldebaran Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.6% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE DLR traded down $4.76 on Friday, hitting $140.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,957,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,604. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.13.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.