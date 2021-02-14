Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) will announce earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.87. Alexandria Real Estate Equities posted earnings per share of $1.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will report full year earnings of $7.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $7.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.89.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $173.06 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $179.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.01 and a 200 day moving average of $166.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.09 dividend. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,710,000 after buying an additional 98,797 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 437,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,983,000 after purchasing an additional 45,647 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

