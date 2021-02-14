Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the January 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ALFVY stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85. Alfa Laval AB has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $30.19.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALFVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

