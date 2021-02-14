Algorand (ALGO) Achieves Market Cap of $2.24 Billion

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 86.4% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $1.48 or 0.00003040 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and $1.09 billion worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.77 or 0.00315894 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009548 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009706 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,492.59 or 0.03066263 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 3,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,516,157,820 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

