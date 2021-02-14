Alias Hits One Day Volume of $1,365.00 (ALIAS)

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Alias coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alias has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and $1,365.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alias has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00043291 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.98 or 0.00326897 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002479 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014099 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014461 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00009548 BTC.

Alias Profile

Alias is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alias is spectreproject.io

Alias Coin Trading

Alias can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

