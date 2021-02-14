Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,959 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 3.0% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $42,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock opened at $267.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BABA shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

