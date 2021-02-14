Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,981,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 923,152 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.22% of Alibaba Group worth $1,391,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,016,000 after buying an additional 1,538,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,002,544,000 after buying an additional 1,431,788 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,428,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,930,000 after buying an additional 696,828 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,240,000 after buying an additional 636,989 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA stock opened at $267.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $724.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.