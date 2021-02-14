Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,699,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 91,257 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 0.8% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Alibaba Group worth $1,093,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $267.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $724.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.89. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $18.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

