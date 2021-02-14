Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Increased by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,087 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.0% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $22,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,002,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,788 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,428,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,930,000 after purchasing an additional 696,828 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after purchasing an additional 636,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $267.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $18.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Truist raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

