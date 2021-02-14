All Sports (SOC) Achieves Market Cap of $8.11 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last week, All Sports has traded up 58.4% against the dollar. One All Sports token can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. All Sports has a market capitalization of $8.11 million and $635,995.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00068397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $478.13 or 0.00979806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006895 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00051247 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,556.69 or 0.05239275 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00025231 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00018072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About All Sports

SOC is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

