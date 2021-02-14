Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.29.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Benchmark upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CFO Donald P. Newman bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $210,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $1,346.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 507.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 145,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 121,577 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 371,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 270,053 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,250,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.93. Allegheny Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $658.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

