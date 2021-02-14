Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 873.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,434 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,943 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Allegion worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 38.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the third quarter worth $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Allegion during the third quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $118.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $77.37 and a 12-month high of $139.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 26.18%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.