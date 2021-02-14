Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.15). Allena Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Allena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

NASDAQ:ALNA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,559. The company has a market cap of $78.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.39. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.99.

In other Allena Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Edward Wholihan sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $93,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,929.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Louis Md Brenner sold 103,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $140,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,949.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 28,858 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 408,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 153,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

