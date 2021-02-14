Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Short Interest Up 62.6% in January

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 882,000 shares, an increase of 62.6% from the January 14th total of 542,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 665,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of ARLP stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $826.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $8.16.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Alliance Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

