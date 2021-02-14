AllianceBlock Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.04 Million (ALBT)

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 14th. AllianceBlock has a total market cap of $100.41 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllianceBlock token can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AllianceBlock has traded 35.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00056837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.00 or 0.00278190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00092390 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00083396 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00098722 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00060640 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,402.09 or 0.90828513 BTC.

AllianceBlock Token Profile

AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,040,633 tokens. AllianceBlock’s official website is allianceblock.io . AllianceBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@allianceblock

Buying and Selling AllianceBlock

AllianceBlock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

