AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the January 14th total of 3,150,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 251,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

ALVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

AlloVir stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. AlloVir has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $48.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.53.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AlloVir in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AlloVir during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

