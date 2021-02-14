AllSafe (ASAFE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $269.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0432 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $395,344.22 and $269.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00040425 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 66.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

