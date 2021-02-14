AllSafe Reaches Market Cap of $414,182.93 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 14th. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 30.8% against the dollar. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $414,182.93 and approximately $418.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00043518 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000204 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AllSafe

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.