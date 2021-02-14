Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Purchased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,206,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,165 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.86% of Ally Financial worth $114,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2,775.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,203,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709,733 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,804,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 137.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,239,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,037 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 777.8% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,667,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,266 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 39.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,826,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,565 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,774.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.35.

NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,176,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,750,585. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $42.35.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

