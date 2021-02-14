Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Short Interest Update

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 898,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 598,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Almaden Minerals from $2.00 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of AAU stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,177,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,522,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.59 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.03. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.24.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

