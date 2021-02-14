Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ALNY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.50.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ALNY stock traded down $7.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.92. 924,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,155. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $2,393,548.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,886.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $3,746,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 265,633 shares in the company, valued at $33,174,905.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,066 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,373 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,424,000 after purchasing an additional 842,211 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 618.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 441,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 380,090 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,464,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,287,000 after purchasing an additional 301,315 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,132,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,941,000 after purchasing an additional 240,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 735,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,589,000 after purchasing an additional 172,563 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.