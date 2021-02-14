Alpha Coin (APC) Trading Up 31.4% Over Last 7 Days

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, Alpha Coin has traded up 31.4% against the dollar. One Alpha Coin token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Coin has a market capitalization of $9,324.68 and approximately $5.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,733.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $721.43 or 0.01480346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $262.88 or 0.00539427 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00043483 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003998 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005417 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Alpha Coin Token Profile

Alpha Coin (CRYPTO:APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.