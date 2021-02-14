Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,207.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,104.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,850.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,675.66. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $2,123.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

