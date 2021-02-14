Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price target (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG opened at $2,104.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,850.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,675.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,123.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

