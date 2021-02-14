Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,104.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $2,123.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,850.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,675.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

