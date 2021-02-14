Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.2% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,104.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,123.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,850.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,675.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.